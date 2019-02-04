POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho school districts have been forced to close due to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory for the state.

The Idaho State Journal reports east Idaho school districts Firth, Shelley and Fremont have closed all of their schools because of the high number of students absent due to flu-like illnesses.

Health officials are strongly encouraging parents to keep their children home from school if they’re sick.

All of the Firth School District’s schools are closed Monday due to the flu. Shelley School District announced its schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Fremont School District shut down all of its schools on Friday after nearly a third of the district’s students were absent Thursday with flu-like illnesses. The district announced its schools would also be closed on Monday due to inclement weather.

