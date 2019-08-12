BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says $25,000 is being used for a federal-state project in eastern Idaho to identify road-killed animals in a major wildlife migration corridor to determine collision hotspots and potential locations for wildlife crossing structures.

The agency says 75% of historical migration routes for elk, bison and pronghorn have been lost in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Freemont County in Idaho has many of the remaining migration routes but a high rate of wildlife-vehicle collisions.

The project started earlier this summer and uses volunteers to identify dead animals on U.S. Highway 20 and State Highway 87.

Officials say the information can help the Idaho Transportation Department better understand wildlife-road conflicts through the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

Fremont County residents in a non-binding advisory vote last year voiced opposition to structures to keep wildlife off roadways, citing potential harm to property values.