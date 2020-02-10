BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents are buying less beer and more liquor, according to the state Liquor Division.

Director Jeff Anderson told the legislature’s budget-writing committee on Friday that the Liquor Division returned a record dividend of more than $83 million in fiscal year 2019, the Idaho Press reported. That’s about $6.8 million more than the previous year.

Idaho resident’s purchases mirror a national trend, Anderson said, with consumption of spirits increasing at the expense of beer. But Idahoans still consume less liquor overall compared to national averages.

“Responsible stewardship, low outlet density and limited by convenient hours of operation again led to per-capita consumption of spirits that remains well below national averages,” Anderson said.