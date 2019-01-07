MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Three adults are dead and three children are safe after a standoff at a home in Meridian, Idaho on Sunday afternoon.

Meridian Police Department Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea says the suspect went to the home and shot and killed a 47-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman after a fight started.

A 13-year-old girl was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbor’s house and called for help. Police say two other children — an 11-year-old and a 10-year-old — were held hostage by the 39-year-old suspect inside the home for a time, but were eventually released after police negotiations.

After the children were released, the suspect killed himself.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police say the shooter was known to the victims but their relationship wasn’t immediately clear.