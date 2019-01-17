BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has joined a growing number of states issuing February’s allotments of food stamps early because of the federal government shutdown.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced on Wednesday that people receiving benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive their February food stamps on Jan. 20. The department also cautioned people to budget carefully, reminding recipients that the stamps will have to last them until benefits for March are issued.

That was a more optimistic statement than some other states released: Tennessee’s Department of Human Services warned recipients that after February’s disbursement they won’t get another benefit payment until further notice, and California officials cautioned that unless the federal shutdown is resolved benefits for March may not be available.