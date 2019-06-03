BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have sold seven commercial building lots owned by the state in the southwestern Idaho city of Meridian.

The Idaho Department of Lands says the auction on Friday brought in $1.56 million, $95,000 more than the appraised values of the properties.

The Idaho State Police bought three of the lots for a combined $682,500.

The Meridian Rural Fire Protection District purchased the other four for $878,000.

The Idaho Land Board in recent years has been selling commercial real estate after complaints that state-owned businesses unfairly compete with private businesses.

The board has also been selling hundreds of residential home sites as it gets out of leasing land.

The board is expected to eventually have about $240 million a financial consultant says should be used to buy timberland and farmland.