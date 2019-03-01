BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Facebook post by Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin showing her posing with two men in prison garb is causing concern among lawmakers in the Senate, but it’s not clear if any kind disciplinary action might occur.

McGeachin on Friday refused to respond to reporters about the now-deleted post on Thursday showing herself in front of her office with two men in orange prison outfits with the name ENGEL across their chests.

Todd Engle last summer was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government activist Cliven Bundy.

McGeachin appears to be making a heart sign and in the caption writes: “Sending love to Todd Engel from the Idaho Capitol …”

The two unidentified men in the photo are flashing hand signs indicating an association with the III Percenters, considered an anti-government group.