SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Idaho Falls police officer was fatally shot after he entered a Utah home uninvited and confronted a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Layton Police Lt. James Petre said Friday that Idaho Falls police officer Blaine Reed was shot several times Thursday night by the homeowner in Layton, Utah.

Petre says the 35-year-old Reed was shot after getting into a fight with the homeowner, who police aren’t identifying. Petre says no arrests have been made but that it appears the homeowner was within his legal bounds for self-defense.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says Reed had been on administrative leave since November after he was charged in a domestic violence incident. Idaho court records show Reed was accused of attempted strangulation and assault, but further details weren’t available.