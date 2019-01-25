BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The commanding officer of the Idaho National Guard says he will check into why the 19 ceremonial canon blasts during Gov. Brad Little’s inauguration were so loud.

Idaho Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael J. Garshak appeared before the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday as part of his re-appointment process by Little as adjutant general of the Idaho Military Division.

Republican Sen. Chuck Winder of Boise in a lighthearted question asked why the cannon blasts in the park across the street from the Statehouse on Jan. 4 seemed louder than normal.

Little during his inauguration speech joked that the canons that started at least one car alarm also scared away all the Canada geese.

Garshak is responsible for maintaining the Idaho National Guard’s combat readiness as combat reserve for the Army and Airforce.

The committee lauded Garshak’s efforts. They’ll vote next week on sending his re-appointment to the full Senate.