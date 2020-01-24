BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of Idaho residents who have signed up for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage has passed 60,000.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare posted updated numbers Thursday.

The agency estimates 91,000 residents meet requirements.

Coverage started Jan. 1, but enrollment is year-round. Those who sign up for Medicaid will be covered for doctor visits that occurred earlier in the same month.

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in 2018 with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by state lawmakers.

But lawmakers in 2019 added restrictions requiring five waivers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Waivers are required when states want to deviate from Medicaid rules. Federal officials have yet to approve any of Idaho’s requested waivers.

If the anticipated 91,000 people do eventually sign up, it would cost Idaho about $400 million, with the federal government paying 90%.