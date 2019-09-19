IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Falls man has received the maximum sentence after he acknowledged abusing a 1-year-old boy.

The Post Register reported Wednesday that District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced James Dunkle Jr. to up to 30 years imprisonment.

Authorities say Dunkle called 911 to report his girlfriend’s son was struggling to breathe after falling off the bed.

Officials say the boy’s injuries included a collapsed lung, broken bones, bleeding in his brain and multiple bruises.

Officials say doctors told the family long-term damage was unknown, but that they did not expect the boy to fully recover.

A defense attorney says Dunkle caused serious harm to the victim and his family, but that he had a limited criminal history and felt regret for his actions.

___

