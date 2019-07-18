IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who spent two decades behind bars for the murder of an eastern Idaho woman after making a false confession has been exonerated.

Bonneville County Judge Alan Stephens on Wednesday vacated Christopher Tapp’s murder conviction.

Tapp was arrested for the murder of Angie Dodge in 1997 after he confessed to committing the crime with a group of other men.

But several experts found that Tapp falsely confessed under police coercion, and another man was arrested for the murder earlier this year after new tests showed that man’s DNA matched evidence found at the scene.

Tapp signed a deal with the Bonneville County prosecutor’s office in 2017 that allowed him to be released from prison, but the murder conviction remained.