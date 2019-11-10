IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Bonneville County Sheriff’s officials say a 70-year-old man has died after crashing his vehicle into a creek.

Officials say Ted Bromley of Bonneville County died in the crash off Fall Creek Road.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to officials, hunters came upon the vehicle in the creek bed and could see a deceased person trapped beneath it and submerged in the water.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash, which occurred sometime during the night.