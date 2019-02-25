BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has approved legislation urging Congress to enact a law requiring that federal lands be sold within a county in Idaho when private lands in the county are sold, traded or transferred to the federal government.
Lawmakers voted 51-18 on Monday to approve the joint memorial backers say is intended to prevent Idaho counties from losing taxable private land to the federal government that is then no longer taxable.
Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon says conservation groups often outbid others to buy private land and then transfer it to federal agencies.
Those who spoke in opposition say the legislation will make it difficult for private landowners to sell their land.
Another argument against the legislation is that it also applies to urban areas where federal agencies sometimes buy or acquire buildings.