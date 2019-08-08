BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A wildfire burning in dense timber in west-central Idaho has nearly tripled in size and led to evacuations of a small community and a popular rustic resort hot springs.

Fire officials say Thursday that the fire near Burgdorf Hot Springs grew to 1.5 square miles (4 kilometers) and jumped across roads leading into the area that are now closed to the public.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office issued a full evacuation for the lightly populated area about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the vacation area of McCall.

The fire is mostly burning in the Payette National Forest.

About 350 personnel are assigned to the blaze that’s also being attacked with six helicopters in what authorities say is a full-suppression effort.