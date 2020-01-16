IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho highway will remain closed as law enforcement works to clean up spilled diesel fuel from a multi-vehicle crash that left 33 people injured, police said.

The crash involved a bus carrying 30 of its employees Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20, Idaho National Laboratory officials said.

A fuel tanker, two government vehicles and two private vehicles were also involved in the crash, authorities said.

Thirty-three people were transported to the Central Facilities Area Medical Dispensary and all injuries appeared to be minor and not life-threatening, laboratory officials said.

The crash happened after Brenda Deans, 64, stopped while traveling west on the highway in an area of low visibility and Miles Muir, 34, driving the bus and stopped behind her, Idaho State Police said.

David Taylor, 62, was driving a semi truck hauling a diesel fuel tanker and was unable to stop, striking the bus, which struck Deans’ car, authorities said.

The fuel tank was punctured and spilled about 3,000 gallons (11,350 liters) of diesel fuel, authorities said.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.

Transportation officials recommend traffic between Idaho Falls and Arco take Interstate 15 down to Blackfoot, then U.S. Highway 26 northwest to Arco.