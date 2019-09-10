BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Gov. Brad Little has ordered all U.S. and state flags in Idaho to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of a fallen Green Beret killed during combat in Afghanistan.

Little says 31-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Ard died Aug. 29 from wounds received in Zabul Province.

Ard was on his third deployment to country, and was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.

The Army says Ard earned numerous awards, medals and decorations, and was promoted to Sergeant 1st Class at the beginning of August.

The governor says “Ard leaves a legacy for all Idahoans of strength, service, and loyalty to this great nation.”

The Idaho Falls soldier, and son of former Ammon Mayor Bruce Ard, is survived by his daughter and pregnant wife.