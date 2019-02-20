BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the Legislature must fund a voter-approved expansion of the state’s Medicaid program before lawmakers adjourn for the year.

Little made the remarks to the Idaho Press Club Wednesday morning during the club’s annual “Breakfast with the Governor” event when he was asked about Proposition 2: A voter-approved initiative that directs the Legislature to expand Medicaid coverage to residents who currently earn too much to qualify for the health care coverage but don’t earn enough to get subsidized coverage on the state health insurance exchange:

Little said he doesn’t support some of the so-called “sideboards” to expansion that could limit or place additional requirements on people seeking Medicaid coverage, but he declined to say which ones.

Technically, legislative leadership make the decision to adjourn the session by making a call for “sine die,” a Latin term that means the proceedings have ended with no date for resumption. But the governor has the ability to order the lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session if he feels there is more work to do.