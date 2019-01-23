BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The agency that provides information about Idaho’s geology and minerals and makes natural gas and oil production records available is asking state lawmakers to approve a $1.25 million budget.

University of Idaho President Chuck Staben made the request for fiscal year 2020 for the Idaho Geological Survey on Wednesday to the Legislature’s budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

The request is about $165,000 more than the previous fiscal year and $135,000 more than recommended by Gov. Brad Little.

Staben says more than 200,000 documents created by the agency were downloaded in 2018 as interest in the Geological Survey’s work has increased.

The agency is under the State Board of Education and is headquartered at the University of Idaho in Moscow.

Lawmakers will decide on the budget request in the coming weeks.