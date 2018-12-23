POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on eastbound U.S. 20.
The Idaho State Journal reports the crash happened Sunday at about 12:40 a.m. near County Line Road in Bonneville County.
Manuel Sanzon of Idaho Falls was stopped on the right shoulder of US 20 changing the left front tire on a 1997 Hyundai.
Kelsy Johnson of Rigby was driving east in a Toyota Rav4. Johnson struck both Sanzon and his passenger, Israel Dewey. They both were outside of the vehicle.
Most Read Local Stories
- Secret video of Seattle teacher criticizing YouTube personality 'PewDiePie' goes viral, raises school-security concerns
- Seattle narrows in on offer for Mercer Mega Block, but process under wraps
- Bald-eagle watching canceled, TSA employees at Sea-Tac Airport working on delayed pay. Federal government closure hits Washington
- Ballard High School assistant soccer coach arrested on charges of molesting student
- Story of Seattle: The city's new soda tax is usurious — and also too low | Danny Westneat
Sanzon succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Dewey was not transported.
Next of kin has been notified.
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com