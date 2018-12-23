Share story

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on eastbound U.S. 20.

The Idaho State Journal reports the crash happened Sunday at about 12:40 a.m. near County Line Road in Bonneville County.

Manuel Sanzon of Idaho Falls was stopped on the right shoulder of US 20 changing the left front tire on a 1997 Hyundai.

Kelsy Johnson of Rigby was driving east in a Toyota Rav4. Johnson struck both Sanzon and his passenger, Israel Dewey. They both were outside of the vehicle.

Sanzon succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Dewey was not transported.

Next of kin has been notified.

