BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s top environmental official says his agency needs money for continued cleanup efforts of toxic discharge from an abandoned silver and lead mine in central Idaho near one of the world’s top ski destinations.

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director John Tippets on Friday also told the Legislature’s budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee additional money is needed as the agency takes over regulating pollution discharge into waterways from the federal government.

Tippets is requesting $1.5 million for work at the Triumph Mine in central Idaho about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Sun Valley Resort’s Bald Mountain ski area.

Tippets is also requesting about $750,000 for the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System as the state takes control of permitting and enforcement aspects under the federal Clean Water Act.

Lawmakers will decide on the budget request in the coming weeks.