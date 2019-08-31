BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says deer hunting tags will likely sell out in early September, based on the rate of current sales.

The Department says more than 1,600 deer hunting tags were sold last week. That leaves fewer than 2,500 nonresident deer tags remaining for 2019.

Hunters can buy tags through the Idaho Department of Fish and Game website, or at any of the department’s regional offices. Tags can also be purchased at several licensed vendors throughout the state.