BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An official with the Idaho courts system says the state is facing a shortage of court reporters and needs $340,500 to boost salaries for its 45 court reporter positions.
Administrative Director of the Courts Sara Thomas told the budget setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Wednesday that some district courts haven’t been able to fill court reporter positions or have had long delays.
Thomas says not having an official court record that court reporters supply could lead to convictions being overturned.
If approved, court reporters would see their pay go from an average of $53,400 to $58,700.
Overall, Idaho courts are requesting about $72.5 million for fiscal year 2020.
Lawmakers will decide on the budget request in the coming weeks.