BOISE, Idaho (AP) — For more than four decades, the governor and first lady of Idaho have hosted an annual multiday golf and sporting event to raise money for state college and trade-school scholarships.

The Idaho Statesman reports almost every year for the past decade, the nonprofit that runs the Governor’s Cup tournament has spent at least twice as much money on throwing the annual event than it has awarded in financial aid.

That has raised concerns about the purpose of the event. But some nonprofit experts and the Governor’s Cup chairman argue that the scholarships would not exist without the annual fundraiser.

The Statesman was not granted interviews with Gov. Butch Otter, First Lady Lori Otter or Gov.-elect Brad Little for this story. Lori Otter has been on the event’s board of directors since at least 2007.

