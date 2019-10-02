MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho boy has died after police say he was struck by a vehicle while riding a nonelectric scooter.

The Meridian Police Department says the boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday where he died from his injuries.

Police say the boy was hit about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Boise at the intersection of Eagle Road and Easy Jet Drive.

It was unclear immediately if he was in a crosswalk.

Authorities say the name and age of the boy are not yet being released.

Police say the driver is cooperating with authorities and an investigation is underway.