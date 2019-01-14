BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Commission on the Arts is requesting a budget committee accept Gov. Brad Little’s request that will result in an operating budget of just more than $2 million for fiscal year 2020.
Commission Director Michael Faison on Monday told the Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee that the commission helps support such events as the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest & Festival held each summer in Weiser.
The commission also has a variety of other programs that help Idaho artists as well as training artists.
Most of the commission’s operating expenses, more than $1 million, come from the federal government.
Most Read Local Stories
- As the Alaskan Way Viaduct comes down, so does a longtime shelter for Seattle's homeless
- People keep stealing '420' milepost signs, but Washington state has a quirky solution
- Goodbye, viaduct: The highway closes for good after 66 years on Seattle's waterfront VIEW
- Washington state Sen. Kevin Ranker resigns amid misconduct accusations
- Live updates: Smooth sailing on first rush-hour commute of Seattle Squeeze VIEW
Little is recommending the commission receive $856,900 from the state’s general fund. That’s about $16,000 more than the previous fiscal year.
Lawmakers will decide on the budget for Faison’s agency in the coming weeks.