BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has filed an appeal over a recent court ruling ordering the state to provide gender confirmation surgery to a transgender inmate.
The Idaho Department of Correction filed a notice Wednesday letting U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill know that the state will appeal his ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
In a prepared statement, Gov. Brad Little said Idaho’s taxpayers should not be forced to pay for a prisoner’s gender reassignment surgery when the procedure isn’t even covered by individual insurance plans.
In December the federal judge ordered the state to provide Adree Edmo with the gender confirmation surgery within six months. Winmill said the state’s refusal to provide Edmo the surgery puts her at risk of irreparable harm.
Edmo has been living as a woman for several years, according to court documents, but has been continuously housed in a men’s prison, where she is serving time for sexual abuse of a child.