BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says that for the second year in a row, Idaho has earned the title of fastest-growing state in the country.

The Statesman reports that the Census Bureau released population growth estimates last week that found Idaho’s population had grown 2.1 percent in one year, tying for highest percentage growth with Nevada. Between July 2017 and July 2018, Idaho’s population grew by more than 35,000 people to 1,754,208, the Census Bureau estimated.

Nearly three-quarters of the change is due to in-migration from other states, according to the bureau. The rest can be attributed to a “natural increase” — when the number of births in the state outpace the number of deaths.

Of course, the boom in population isn’t exactly new. Between 2016 and 2017, Idaho saw a 2.2 percent change in population, securing the top spot over Nevada. Idaho also made the Census Bureau’s top 10 list for percentage increases in 2016 and 2015. Earlier this year, Forbes declared Boise the fastest-growing area in the country.

Overall, Idaho’s population has grown a whopping 12 percent since 2010, a total of 186,551 people. Officials estimate Idaho could break 2 million residents by 2025.

Despite those numbers, Idaho remains 39th in the country in terms of total numeric population. By sheer numbers, some states added 10 times as many people as Idaho did between 2017 and 2018. Texas topped the list of states in numeric growth, adding 379,128 people. Florida followed with 322,518 new additions.

The Census Bureau said growth is strong in the South and West. Utah, Arizona, Washington and Colorado also made the top 10 list for percentage growth.