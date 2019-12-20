By
CHARLESTON, Ore. (AP) — An ice house near Coos Bay caught fire Friday and released ammonia that caused temporary evacuations.

KEZI-TV reports the ice house which provided ice for anglers in Charleston began burning and releasing ammonia at about 9 a.m. Friday.

By Friday afternoon authorities said ammonia was no longer detected in the area and a recommended evacuation had been lifted.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says the ice house was mostly destroyed.

First responders had to wait to fight the fire until a regional hazmat team arrived. Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio of the Coos Bay Sheriff’s office said Friday morning that southerly winds were expected to help push the ammonia out into the bay.

