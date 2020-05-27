MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — A car with human remains inside has been pulled from the Willamette River in Milwaukie, authorities say.

A video crew from a Bend-based outfit called Adventures with Purpose was filming the vehicle recovery on Tuesday at a boat ramp, according to Milwaukie police. Part of the mission, including the discovery of the remains, was captured on a live stream.

The crew notified police when they found the remains, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Police said the car has been linked to a 2008 Portland Police Bureau missing person case. The person was suicidal, according to police.

A medical examiner responded to the scene Tuesday. No additional information about the remains was immediately released.

The car had been submerged in approximately 85 feet (26 meters) of water.