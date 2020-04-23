ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers said human remains found this week have been identified as a 42-year-old Palmer woman who had been missing since December.

Audrey Swartzentruber was last seen Dec. 16 walking near the Knik River Road in Palmer. Troopers say she was believed to have been heading to the Anchorage area.

The remains were found Tuesday near the Knik River. Trooper spokesman Tim DeSpain said troopers were notified by the state medical examiner’s office Thursday that the remains had been identified as the missing woman.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined. DeSpain said the investigation continues.