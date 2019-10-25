BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say human remains were discovered near a trailhead west of Bend.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the agency received a report of possible human remains on Oct. 18 in a heavily wooded area near the Separation Lake Trailhead.

Sheriff’s office deputies and search and rescue responded and found a deceased male who appeared to have been there for years.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A driver’s license was found but additional investigation and testing will be done to confirm the person’s identity before it’s released to the public.