SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — Human remains have been discovered near Sweet Home, authorities said.

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said his office got a call Friday about possible human remains found on a US Forest Service road about 13 miles east of Sweet Home.

The caller showed deputies the area and an investigation shows the remains to be human, Yon said. The sheriff’s has limited information about the person and will work with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to discover the cause of death and the identity of the individual.

Anyone with possible information about this investigation is asked to call detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.