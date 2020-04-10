SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — Human remains found near Sweet Home have been tentatively connected to a 2011 missing person case, authorities said.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has said hikers found the remains earlier this month on densely forested Weyerhaeuser property.

The sheriff’s office did not release information about the 2011 case and said no additional information was available, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The agency was alerted to the possible remains Monday. It’s working with the state medical examiner’s office to confirm the dead person’s identity and how they died.

The case is one of two involving human remains found recently near Sweet Home.