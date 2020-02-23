HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A passerby has discovered human remains in the woods in Washington County.

The remains were discovered on Saturday and appear to have been there for some time, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found south of the Tualatin Valley Highway on some railroad tracks.

Authorities have not released the dead person’s gender or age but have said the person was an adult.

It was the second time in the past week that someone called to report that they had found human remains in Washington County. But in the case of the “remains” found earlier this week, police later determined the skull was fake.