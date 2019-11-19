CRAIG, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say human remains were found in a home that burned in the southeast Alaska community of Craig.

Troopers early Saturday morning were notified of a fire at Mile 2.1 Port St. Nicholas Road east of Craig.

The Craig Volunteer Fire Department responded with troopers and found the home engulfed by fire.

The human remains found inside were transported to the state medical examiner for positive identification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by state fire marshals.

Craig is a city of 1,100 on Prince of Wales Island about 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Ketchikan.