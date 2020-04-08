SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — Human remains that were found near Sweet Home are that of a woman with short brown hair, authorities said.

Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said Wednesday that detectives and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office have been investigating since his office got a call Friday about remains found on a US Forest Service road about 13 miles east of Sweet Home.

The agencies have tentatively identified the remains as belonging to a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50.

She is believed to have had brown hair that was short and wavy. Investigators are continuing work to make a positive identification and cause of death.