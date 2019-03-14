BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has voted along party lines to lower the legal age to 18 to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in Idaho cities.
In 2016, Idaho passed a constitutional carry bill that allows someone 18 or older to, without a permit, conceal-carry firearms anywhere in the state. That came with an exception that 18- to 20-year-olds could not carry a concealed handgun within city limits.
The Idaho Statesman reports under the proposed law, that exception would go away. The bill passed Thursday by the House now heads to the Senate for consideration.
Republicans supporting the bill focused on Second Amendment rights while Democrats speaking against it cited age and lack of training as their concerns.
Most Read Local Stories
- 1 in 4 marijuana users get high at work in states with legal weed, survey says | FYI Guy
- 'What next? Biblical plagues?' Blizzard killed 1,850 cows, and Yakima Valley farmers are reeling VIEW
- Permanent daylight saving time clears another hurdle, passing Washington state Senate
- Fatal motorcycle crash on I-5 in Seattle causes huge backup
- Washington House passes clean-fuels legislation sought by Inslee
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com