BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has voted along party lines to lower the legal age to 18 to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in Idaho cities.

In 2016, Idaho passed a constitutional carry bill that allows someone 18 or older to, without a permit, conceal-carry firearms anywhere in the state. That came with an exception that 18- to 20-year-olds could not carry a concealed handgun within city limits.

The Idaho Statesman reports under the proposed law, that exception would go away. The bill passed Thursday by the House now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Republicans supporting the bill focused on Second Amendment rights while Democrats speaking against it cited age and lack of training as their concerns.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com