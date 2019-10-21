BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley has been elected vice president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The group in a news release Monday says Bedke was elected Oct. 12 at the group’s Fall Executive Committee meeting.

The group says Bedke will serve one year as vice president, become president-elect for one year, and then become president in 2021. The presidency alternates every year between Republicans and Democrats.

The National Conference of State Legislatures on its website says it’s a bipartisan organization that offers research, technical assistance and other help so states can find solutions to difficult problems and remain strong and independent.