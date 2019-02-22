BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idahoans will continue springing ahead and falling back.

A proposal to exempt Idaho from daylight saving time failed 55-15 on Friday in the House.

Republican Rep. Christy Zito sponsored the bill on the House floor and says it can cause problems for businesses, ranchers and farmers.

She also says it can cause health problems.

Lawmakers who spoke against the bill say it would harm businesses that rely on recreation that often occurs in the late afternoon and evening.

Other lawmakers noted that it would prevent them from having an extra hour playing with their children outside in daylight.