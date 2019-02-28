BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation identifying post-traumatic stress disorder as an occupational injury sustained by Idaho’s emergency responders is heading to Gov. Brad Little.

The House voted 59-10 on Thursday to approve the legislation that will allow such injuries to be handled through worker’s compensation. The Senate has already passed the bill.

The legislation is different from current law that only allows post-traumatic stress disorder to be treated through worker’s compensation if a physical injury has also occurred.

Backers say the legislation will help emergency responders stay on the job or return to work.

Arguments against the legislation included financial concerns to entities paying for coverage of such claims.

Dispatchers, firefighters, peace officers and other emergency responders would be covered under the law.