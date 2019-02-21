BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to determine why so many Idaho women die while pregnant or due to complications from childbirth in Idaho is heading to the Senate.
The House on Thursday voted 34-33 to approve a proposal put forward by the Idaho Medical Association that would create a panel to review maternal deaths.
Idaho is just one of seven states without such a review panel.
Idaho’s maternal death rate is about 27 per 100,000 births, slightly higher than the national average.
Among the concerns by lawmakers voting against the legislation were privacy and costs to the state.