BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to clarify and broaden the definition of abuse involving child victims sustaining head injuries is heading to the House.
The House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday voted 11-0 to approve legislation proposed by the Idaho Nurses Association.
The change removes the term “subdural hematoma” to determine abuse and replaces it with head and brain injuries.
A subdural hematoma is defined as blood collecting outside the brain.
Backers say using broader wording is consistent with other descriptions of injuries involving child victims.