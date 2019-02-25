BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation requiring motorists to slow down and move over when approaching tow trucks and maintenance vehicles parked along roadways with lights flashing has passed the House.
The bill sent to the Senate with a 55-13 vote on Monday also requires motorists to slow down and move over when approaching a parked passenger vehicle with emergency hazard lights activated.
The law already applies to police vehicles and other emergency responder vehicles.
Backers say the additions are needed because of motorists colliding with tow trucks and other non-emergency vehicles that have stopped along roadways.
Most Read Local Stories
- Daylight saving time: Washington state moving toward an end to the clock change
- For black travelers, Seattle's 'Green Book' offered more than just places to dine and sleep VIEW
- Seattle is most-educated big U.S. city — and 8 in 10 newcomers have a college degree | FYI Guy
- 'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec owes a debt of gratitude to a homeless shelter in Seattle VIEW
- HUNGER: The decline of salmon adds to the struggle of Puget Sound's orcas VIEW