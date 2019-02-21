BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to allow 13 historic Idaho theaters to sell alcoholic beverages during movies has passed the House.

The 60-7 vote on Thursday sends to the Senate the legislation that applies to theaters built before 1950 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Idaho theaters with the appropriate license can already sell alcoholic beverages during movies but must meet specific requirements in Idaho law involving where the physical sales occur in the theater.

But buildings on the National Register of Historic Places aren’t allowed to make major physical alterations, meaning the 13 historic theaters can’t comply with requirements to sell alcohol during movies.

Backers of the bill say it will help the historic theaters remain financially viable.