BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to allow 13 historic Idaho theaters to sell alcoholic beverages during movies has passed the House.
The 60-7 vote on Thursday sends to the Senate the legislation that applies to theaters built before 1950 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Idaho theaters with the appropriate license can already sell alcoholic beverages during movies but must meet specific requirements in Idaho law involving where the physical sales occur in the theater.
But buildings on the National Register of Historic Places aren’t allowed to make major physical alterations, meaning the 13 historic theaters can’t comply with requirements to sell alcohol during movies.
Most Read Local Stories
- UW Medicine mistakenly exposed information on nearly 1 million patients
- Tim Eyman charged with misdemeanor theft; attorneys call chair's removal from store an accident
- Seattle household net worth ranks among top in nation — but wealth doesn't reach everyone | FYI Guy
- Do you rely on a bus through downtown? Prepare for big changes
- Pearl Jam announces $10.8 million to combat homelessness
Backers of the bill say it will help the historic theaters remain financially viable.