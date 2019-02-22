BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to designate a roadway that crosses southern Idaho as the Idaho Medal of Honor Highway has passed the House.

Lawmakers voted 66-0 on Friday to send to the Senate the proposal for U.S. Highway 20.

Backers say Idaho’s portion will be part of a larger plan to have the entire highway that begins in Newport, Oregon, and ends in Boston, Massachusetts, receive the designation.

In Idaho, the highway starts near Parma and ends on Targhee Pass where it enters Montana.

The estimated cost to the state is expected to be less than $30,000.