A rescue helicopter and swift boat were sent to the White River on Wednesday evening to aid kayakers in distress after they were seen by people floating above the river in a hot-air balloon, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

The kayakers, who were near the White River Amphitheatre on the Pierce and King County line, were ultimately able to hike out of the area.

Rescuers in King County’s Guardian One helicopter as well as the Pierce County Swiftwater Rescue Team went to help the kayakers but had trouble at first, said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

“We don’t know what the problem is because we can’t get to them,” Troyer said while the rescuers were en route. “We can hear them yelling.”