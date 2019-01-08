FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Fairbanks hospital says it is planning to remodel its emergency room to better serve people experiencing mental health emergencies.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital announced plans Monday to redesign its ER, adding a “24-hour single point of entry for psychiatric services, observation, crisis intervention and stabilization services.”
The hospital has secured a $2.2 million grant for the project, and it has already increased its pool of employees specializing in behavioral health.
Chief medical officer Danny Robinette says the ER gets one to four patients experiencing a behavioral health or substance abuse crisis on any given day.
Robinette says it’s too early to say when the new mental health stabilization unit will be completed.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com