PASCO, Wash. — The crew of a tugboat operated by Tidewater Transportation was honored recently for saving the lives of two whose boat had capsized.

On Sept. 11, the Umatilla, Oregon, couple were clinging to their overturned boat in the Columbia River downriver of McNary Dam when the tugboat crew saw them at 6 p.m.

After 3 hours in the cold water, the man and woman were both hypothermic and weak, and one had a temperature so low it did not register on a thermometer, said the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

It had been difficult for the crew to see them because of rough water, whitecaps and the angle of the sun. They were taken to the Tidewater dock at Boardman, Oregon, where an ambulance waited.

At the time of the rescue, the tugboat was moving grain from Pasco to Longview.

The crew of Ryan Point was awarded the Humanitarian of the Year Award and American Legion Silver Heroism Awards by the Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion in Grandview. Heroism medals were given to Captain Josh Burrows, Pilot Riley Wyatt and deck mechanics Ken Marvel, Billy Pike and Harry Pike.